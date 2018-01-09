Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Padmavat (earlier title Padmavati) has become a controversial movie in Bollywood. The makers are facing trouble since the beginning because of its content and now, a few states have banned it's release.

The recent buzz is that Padmavat is not only turned villain for Rajput Karni Sena activists, but also, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given it a hard time. It is said that the movie will have 300 cuts, Mumbai Mirror reported.

We wonder what will be left to watch. When ex-CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani wanted all references to Punjab deleted from Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab, he was called a scissor-happy maniac, Mirror report stated.

But when Prasoon Joshi and his team have done the same thing by instructing Bhansali to delete all references to New Delhi, Chittorgarh and Mewar from the film, what he should be called?

If a period drama has 300 cuts, then nothing will be left to watch and then, it doesn't matter whether the movie gets U/A certificate.

Also, speculations rife that Padmavat is set to release on January 25, which is also the release date of Akshay Kumar's Padman. This clash of titans will definitely affect both the movies badly.

While Padmavat will get lesser screens, Padman may face the magnum opus' protests at theatres. However, Padman will benefit from the states, in which Padmavat will not release.

The chief minister of Rajastan, Vasundhara Raje has released a statement recently, banning Padmavat in the state.

"The movie will not be screened in any cinema hall in the state. Rani Padmini's sacrifice is associated with honour, esteem and pride of the state, so Rani Padmini is not merely a history chapter for us, but is our self-esteem. We will not allow her dignity to be hurt howsoever," the CM said in a statement.

Unfortunately, the same day, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee's Aiyaary is also scheduled to hit the screens. Reports suggest that it will postpone if Padmavat releases on that day.