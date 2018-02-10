Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor starrer PadMan released on February 9 and it definitely garnered amazing reviews from both critics and audience.

According to a report in Box Office India, the film has seen 20-25 percent occupancy in the morning shows. And according to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh wrote: "#PadMan has a DECENT start... Fri ₹ 10.26 cr... The biz, expectedly, picked up towards evening/night shows... The journey ahead is crucial... Sat + Sun should witness strong growth for a good weekend total... India biz.[sic]"

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala revealed overseas collections: "#Padman Day 1 Overseas BO: #NorthAmerica - US$127,000, #Australia - US$28,874, #NewZealand - US$17,674.''

Unfortunately, PadMan was not able to cross Akshay Kumar's these following movie's Day 1 collections: Toilet: Ek Prem Katha — Rs. 13.10 crore; Jolly LLB 2 — Rs 12 crore and Rustom — Rs. 14.11 crore, but nevertheless, we hope it will pick up in the coming days considering it's Valentine's week and a solo release, till Aiyaary comes in on February 16. But not to forget, Padmaavat is still running in the theatres.

Directed by R Balki, PadMan is based on a real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham from Tamil Nadu, who invented a machine to create low-cost sanitary napkins, and revolutionized the issue of menstrual hygiene in rural India.

International Business Times, India, gave it a four-star rating and reviewed it saying: "Akshay Kumar's class act proves he is the ambassador of good hygiene — from Toilet to Pads. R Balki shows a striking difference in thinking between villagers and city-dwellers when it comes to sanitary napkins or a topic like menstruation. And Akshay Kumar smoothly manages to tackle both in his own way. Hats off to him for brilliantly doing the "wearing the pad yourself" scene. I cannot imagine any other actor doing that."