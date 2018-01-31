After sailing through a sea of troubles, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has emerged as the clear winner at the box office. Despite an undeclared ban in many parts of the country, the movie has managed to strike gold and earned Rs 143 crore (including paid previews) in just 6 days of its release.

While the film will undoubtedly cross the Rs 200 crore mark, here are the records that Padmaavat has set with its dream run at the box office.

- Padmaavat has become the biggest opener of 2018 so far as it earned Rs 19 crore on the first day of its release.

ALSO READ: Padmaavat day 6 box office collection: Deepika Padukone's film stays strong on Tuesday, set to cross Rs 150 cr

- Padmaavat has also become the highest single day grosser when it earned Rs 32 crore on day 2.

- The film has become the highest Republic Day grosser by earning Rs 32 crore beating the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees (Rs 26.30 crore) and Jai Ho (Rs 25 crore) at the box office.

- Padmaavat has added feathers to not just Bhansali but Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid's caps as well by becoming their highest weekend grosser till date by earning Rs 114 crore in the opening weekend. While Bhansali's previous highest opening weekend grosser was Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela (Rs 52.75 crore), Deepika's Happy New Year (Rs 108.86 crore) was her highest opening weekend grosser until Padmaavat.

Whereas Ranveer's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela (Rs 52.75 crore) and Shahid's Udta Punjab (Rs 38.30 crore) were the previous highest opening weekend grossers.

After Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Padmaavat has also become the highest opening weekend grosser for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as a jodi.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh receives his first award for Padmaavat that will go to his bank locker [Photo]

- Padmaavat has also become the biggest opener for Ranveer Singh after Gunday (Rs 16.12 crore), Shahid Kapoor after Shaandaar (Rs 13.10 crore), Ranveer-Deepika jodi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela (Rs 16 crore) by earning Rs 19 crore on the first day of its release.

- Padmaavat has also become the fastest movie to cross Rs 100 crore mark for Bhansali, Ranveer and Ranveer-Deepika's jodi till date.

- Shahid Kapoor has scored his first Rs 100 crore film with Padmaavat.