Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat hit the screens worldwide on January 25. But the protests and violence against the film by Rajput Karni Sena has not stopped. After blocking roads and burning effigies, the protesters have now stooped low by attacking school buses.

Gurugram school bus damaged

Reports stated that 30 students and three teachers of GD Goenka World School, Sohna Road, were attacked by around 50 protesters on Wednesday afternoon in Bhondsi. The bus was headed towards Gurugram city. The entire incident has been recorded. After this, some schools have reportedly decided to remain shut till Sunday.

As soon as we came out of the school the bus was attacked. Even the police could not control them. The children somehow took cover inside the bus.: School staff on their school bus attacked by vandals in protest against release of #Padmavaat in Gurugram, #Haryana pic.twitter.com/4mebxa2jNB — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018

SHAME ON YOU KARNI SENA: Karni Sena goons attack school bus with kids onboard in Gurugram. #IWillSeePadmaavat #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/nyeiPF82DQ — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 24, 2018

Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar told ANI: "Adequate police forces deployed. Requested Mall managers to tighten their internal security. there were incidents where a school bus was vandalised & a Haryana Roadway bus was torched. 13 people detained, action will be taken."

Security beefed up

Security forces deployed at multiplexes in Dehradun, Uttarakhand ahead of the release of Padmaavat.

Uttarakhand: Security forces deployed at multiplexes in Dehradun ahead of the release of #Padmaavat tomorrow pic.twitter.com/GYGmQZ04aS — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018