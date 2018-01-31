Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat has remained strong at the box office and is witnessing good collection even on the weekdays. The film continued to earn big on its day 6, Tuesday, as well.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Padmaavat has been dominating the India box office from the very first day. The magnum opus collected over Rs 100 crore in just four days of its release at the domestic market.

Padmaavat remained strong on Monday as well, and Tuesday business suggests that the movie will continue its dream run at the box office all through the week. It collected Rs 14 crore net at India box office on its day 6, that is Tuesday, taking its 6 days total to Rs 143 crore.

Here is the daywise breakup of Padmaavat: Wednesday: Rs 5 crore (paid previews), Thursday Rs 19 crore, Friday Rs 32 crore, Saturday Rs 27 crore, Sunday Rs 31 crore, Monday Rs 15 crore, Tuesday Rs 14 crore.

#Padmaavat shows no signs of slowing down... Biz is SUPER-STRONG on weekdays... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr, Tue 14 cr. Total: ₹ 143 cr. India biz.



Overseas opening weekend: approx $ 12 million [₹ 76.24 cr]. OUTSTANDING! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2018

With just Rs 7 crore remaining to reach the next milestone, Padmaavat is now all set to cross Rs 150-crore mark at the domestic market on Wednesday.

Having released in around 4,000 screens across India, the period drama has been enjoying strong word of mouth. After the positive reviews from the critics, the movie is being liked by the audience, and the box office figures prove the same.

Not just in India, Padmaavat has been receiving an overwhelming response at the overseas market as well. The film has already broken a number of box office records in terms of the international market, apart from becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood.