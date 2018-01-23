Padmaavat is set to hit the screens on January 25 after the censor board gave it a U/A certificate. And yet the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie is facing obstacles because of the Rajput Karni Sena. However, the period drama looks set to rule the box office despite the protests from the right-wing outfit.

The official release date for Padmaavat is Thursday, January 25, but the movie will have a premiere across the country on January 24 from 6 pm.

Given the pre-release and the official first-day release, our prediction says Padmaavat's opening box office collection will be Rs 15-20 crore. Many theatres might not release the movie, but it will still earn money because of its IMAX 3D factor.

Padmaavat is the first Bollywood movie to have a Global IMAX 3D release. Apart from states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and others where protests are underway against its release, Padmaavat is expected to earn in both North and South Indian states. The film is also releasing in Telugu and Tamil.

Padmaavat features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

While Deepika will play Rani Padmini, Ranveer will be seen as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid as Chittor king and Rani Padmini's husband Maharawal Ratan Singh.

This is the first time the Udta Punjab actor is working with Bhansali. Deepika and Ranveer Singh had teamed up with the ace filmmaker in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

While we are eagerly waiting to watch this magnum opus, Padmaavat has become one of those films that didn't have any big-ticket promotions.

The movie has hardly been promoted on any platform because of security reasons. From vandalism to death threats, the cast and crew have gone through a lot to bring this movie to viewers.

Now that the film is ready to be screened, here's hoping that Padmaavat has a peaceful release. The states in the North region are still against the release. In fact, the Rajput Karni Sena has announced a Bharat Bandh on Padmaavat's release day (January 25).