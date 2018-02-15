Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, has been breaking records at the box office. The period drama has crossed the coveted Rs 250 crore mark in nearly three weeks of run and is still going strong.

Padmaavat marked Bhansali, Deepika, and Ranveer's third film together after Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani and yet it looks like SLB is not over this crackling jodi.

While Bhansali revealed recently that he wants to work with Deepika and Ranveer, the latest buzz is that the director has signed a three-film deal with the rumored real life couple.

A trade expert revealed to Asian Age, "Bhansali has not just been bowled over by their performances but also enamoured by the dedication shown by these actors. Since Padmaavat's shoot was stalled and the release was delayed, they had to contribute a lot more to the film. Deepika and Ranveer, however, understand that if they agree to a three-film deal, they are bound to him for six more years of filming. What will be interesting to see is if any corporate comes on board for a three-film deal with Bhansali, DP, and Ranveer."

Earlier when Bhansali was asked if he was done working with Deepika, he had said in a statement, "Deepika is so fabulous; she is such a jaan. I just love her. All her hard work and brilliance that she brings to the set is effortless. It's such a pleasure to work with someone who does what she is doing at that moment with absolute honesty. She's an actor who feels so honestly and simply, but her performances are detailed and nuanced. I'm not done with her yet."

On the other hand, when asked about Ranveer, Bhansali had added, "No other filmmaker understands Ranveer the way I do. Ranveer and I have a great chemistry and understanding. I know how to direct him and I'm aware about his limitations and strengths. I know what to do with him. He's a very special actor. He has so much energy."

Although the trio's collaboration has always turned out to be blockbusters, we wonder if it will be a little draining for the audience to watch Deepika and Ranveer together in three more SLB films, considering that extravagant costumes, larger-than-life characters, and epic love story are Bhansali's trademark.

Also, if the report turns out to be true, will Deepika and Ranveer manage to bring the same charm on screen for the next three SLB films?