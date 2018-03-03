If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar is apparently planning for a biopic on controversial spiritual guru Acharya Rajneesh, popularly known as Osho.

Osho ruled the minds and hearts of people across the world in 1970's and had a huge impact on Bollywood celebrities such as Mahesh Bhatt, Vinod Khanna and Parveen Babi.

According to a Times Now report, the makers are planning to rope in Ranveer Singh, who is one of the most sought-after Bollywood actors, to play the lead role.

To be directed by Shakun Batra, who helmed Kapoor And Sons and Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu for Karan's Dharma Productions. The biopic will narrate the controversial life of Osho, whose preaching continue to inspire millions.

Meanwhile, after the stupendous success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, Ranveer is currently filming Gully Boy, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar, with whom the actor has worked in Dil Dhadakne Do. He also has Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Kabir Khan's '83, the story of India's 1983 World Cup victory, in pipeline. While Simmba will see the actor in the role of a corrupt cop, Ranveer will step into the shoes of Kapil Dev in Kabir's film.

In other news, Ranveer hosted a colorful Holi party for American rapper Pharrell Williams on Friday, March 2. Pharrell is in the country for the launch of a range of apparels and sneakers for a popular sportswear brand that he endorses.

Others who attended the Holi celebration were VJ Anusha, Masterchef Australia alumna Sara Todd, Mini Mathur and Ananya Pandey. The Padmaavat actor danced and played dhol and ensured that Oscar-winning singer experience a memorable Holi.