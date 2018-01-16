Kollywood audience were in a state of shock when they came across the rumours of the death of veteran filmmaker P Vasu. The timely clarification by the director himself has brought relief to the fans.

In a video message, P Vasu stated that he too has received the message of his death on WhatsApp and he laughed at those hoax. "I am not sure what to say and I am laughing as I heard the news after walking six kilometres in a gym," But he is happy because there are people who genuinely love and care about him.

"I am fine, very fine, and very healthy. I am going to direct 3 films this year. I thank all of you again," he said.

In the recent times, there are many instances of people falling prey to such death hoaxes. P Susheela and Senthil are some of the notable celebrities from South whose death rumours shocked the fans.