OnePlus had recently released the OxygenOS 4.1.7 update for a small group of OnePlus 3 and 3T series testers for feedback and now the company has finally expanded the roll-out to wider regions.

The new update can be installed via OTA (Over-the-Air) and also manually by flashing the firmware downloaded from the company's website.

OxygenOS 4.1.7 comes with Google's latest August security patch, fix for touch latency, battery life improvements and more. OnePlus 3 and ST owners are advised to clear their storage the firmware weighs a whopping 1.4GB.

How to install OxygenOS update on OnePlus 3 and 3T via OTA:

1. Once you get firmware notification, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several days to reach all the regions.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

If patience is not your strongest suit, then OnePlus 3 and the 3T owners can head to OnePlus official site (HERE) to download and install the OxygenOS 4.1.7 as per the procedure detailed by the company.

Here's official change-log of OxygenOS 4.5.7 OTA update:

Improvements:

Enhanced system fluidity

Battery optimizations

Android security patch updated to August

Bug fixes:

Sound channel error while recording videos

Call is routed to speaker accidentally by some 3rd party apps

Rendering issue in Indian Kannada language

App locker issue caused by some 3rd party apps

As per Google, Hangouts will be removed if you have never updated it on Play Store. To keep Hangouts, please update it prior to the upgrade

