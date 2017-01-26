Over 100 ancient artefacts discovered in Mosul Islamic State safe house

During security operations in the recently captured Left Bank of Mosul on 25 January, over 100 ancient artefacts were discovered. The items are believed to be ancient Assyrian and early Islamic artefacts, and they were found in the home of an IS official. Since the capture of Mosul by IS, the organisation has benefited immensely from black market sales of antiquities, as well as destroying numerous archaeological treasures from places such as Nimrud and Palmyra.