- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Over 100 ancient artefacts discovered in Mosul Islamic State safe house
During security operations in the recently captured Left Bank of Mosul on 25 January, over 100 ancient artefacts were discovered. The items are believed to be ancient Assyrian and early Islamic artefacts, and they were found in the home of an IS official. Since the capture of Mosul by IS, the organisation has benefited immensely from black market sales of antiquities, as well as destroying numerous archaeological treasures from places such as Nimrud and Palmyra.
Most popular