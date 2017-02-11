Starz's time-travel series Outlander is currently filming its third season and recent reports from filming location reveal that the cast and crew have finished filming in Scotland, at least for now.

They will be heading to South Africa later in spring and the country will serve as a stand-in for Jamaica, which is an important location in Diana Gabaldon's Voyager, which is the source material of the television series.

Outlander executive producer Meril Davis took to her Twitter account to say goodbye to Scotland, writing, "Good bye Scotland. I miss you and the @Outlander_Starz crew already! See you soon! ." She also posted online a crucial dialogue from Season 3, but it is not immediately known who says the dialogue. The line reads, "Seems I am indebted to you yet again for saving my life."

As for when Outlander will return to television, it is believed Season 3 will air in April. But a formal confirmation is yet to be made.

Season 3 of Outlander will see the highly anticipated reunion of Claire and Jamie, the characters essayed by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan respectively. The duo will be meeting after a span of 20 years, and although they haven't changed much physically, their personalities would have undergone a transformation.

"In book three, Jamie is many characters," Heughan told PopSugar. "He's at least three, maybe four different things to people. He has different names, and basically he doesn't want to be Jamie Fraser. He wants to die at the end of season two, and he goes into battle thinking he will. To live is not part of the plan, and certainly, without Claire, it's even more so not what he was expecting. He has to learn to fight again and find purpose in his life. Aging became not about giving him a walking stick and gray hair. It became more about the experiences that he's lived, and how that changes him. I think he is, at times, unrecognizable. Sometimes we see the Jamie we know, but it will be a journey for him to get back to being James Fraser."