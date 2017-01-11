- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Outgoing US president Barack Obama urges Americans to still believe
During his farewell speech on 10 January in Chicago, outgoing US President Barack Obama reused his original campaign slogan of yes we can, as urged Americans to still believe in US values and reject discrimination. It was an emotional speech in which he thanked his family and declared the presidency the honour of his life.
