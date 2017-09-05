The Oscar race has already started for next year. Although the nominees will not be disclosed until January 23, 2018, the film submission in the foreign language category has already begun.
Like every year, many countries have submitted the best film of the year to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). While last year, the number of films were 85, this year, the number cannot be declared right now as the submission procedure is still going on.
Here is a list of films that have been submitted so far.
|Country
|Film
|Director
|Finland
|Tom Of Finland
|Dome Karukoski
|South Korea
|A Taxi Driver
|Hun Jang
|Belgium
|Racer And The Jailbird
|Michaël R Roskam
|Palestine
|Wajib
|Annemarie Jacir
|Germany
|In The Fade
|Fatih Akin
|Sweden
|The Square
|Ruben Östlund
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Men Don't Cry
|Alen Drljevic
|Switzerland
|The Divine Order
|Petra Volpe
|Nepal
|White Sun
|Deepak Rauniyar
|Iraq
|The Dark Wind
|Hussein Hassan
|Dominican Republic
|Woodpeckers
|José María Cabral
|Azerbaijan
|Pomegranate Orchard
|Ilgar Najaf
|Turkey
|Ayla: The Daughter Of War
|Can Ulkay
|Latvia
|The Chronicles of Melanie
|Viestur Kairish
|Japan
|Her Love Boils Bathwater
|Ryota Nakano