The Oscar race has already started for next year. Although the nominees will not be disclosed until January 23, 2018, the film submission in the foreign language category has already begun.

Like every year, many countries have submitted the best film of the year to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). While last year, the number of films were 85, this year, the number cannot be declared right now as the submission procedure is still going on.

Here is a list of films that have been submitted so far.

Country Film Director
Finland Tom Of Finland Dome Karukoski
South Korea A Taxi Driver Hun Jang
Belgium Racer And The Jailbird Michaël R Roskam
Palestine Wajib Annemarie Jacir
Germany In The Fade Fatih Akin
Sweden The Square Ruben Östlund
Bosnia and Herzegovina Men Don't Cry Alen Drljevic
Switzerland The Divine Order Petra Volpe
Nepal White Sun Deepak Rauniyar
Iraq The Dark Wind Hussein Hassan
Dominican Republic Woodpeckers José María Cabral
Azerbaijan Pomegranate Orchard Ilgar Najaf
Turkey Ayla: The Daughter Of War Can Ulkay
Latvia The Chronicles of Melanie Viestur Kairish
Japan Her Love Boils Bathwater Ryota Nakano
