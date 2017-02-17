The Academy Awards announced the third set of presenters on February 15 and joining the presenters' list will be Oscars' past winners and nominees. To make the award show more diverse, the Academy announced the presenter's list that includes John Cho, Riz Ahmed, Dwayne Johnson, and Janelle Monae among others.

Also Read: Dev Patel deserves his Lion Oscar nomination, co-star Priyanka Bose tells IBTimes India

The third slate of presenters include American Hustle actress Amy Adams, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Riz Ahmed, No Country for Old Men actor Javier Bardem, Star Trek actor John Cho, Baywatch actor Dwayne Johnson, The Theory of Everything actor Felicity Jones, ParaNorman actor Leslie Mann, recording artist and actress Janelle Monáe, Selma star David Oyelowo, La La Land actor Emma Stone and Snow White and the Huntsman actor Charlize Theron.

"No matter who you are or where you live, movies bring us together," producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said. "Through indelible, fearless performances these extraordinary actors help make it happen. We are thrilled to welcome them to the 89th Oscars stage."

Stone, Theron and Johnson will join the A-list presenters' list that also includes Halle Berry, Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans, Gael García Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Shirley MacLaine, Kate McKinnon and Hailee Steinfeld.

And to continue the tradition, Oscars 2016 winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander will present the Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor awards, respectively, to the winners of this year.

The 89th Academy Awards will be held on February 26, Sunday, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. This year, comedian Jimmy Kimmel has been roped in to host the award show live.

Oscars 2017 will be broadcast live on Sunday night on the ABC Television Network at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT (5.30 am IST on Monday). The award show will be aired in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.