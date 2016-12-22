The year 2016 has definitely been a big year for superhero movies. In the genre, Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool, and Suicide Squad stand out on the list.

According to Variety, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the final seven contenders in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the Academy Awards 2017. And Deadpool, Star Trek Beyond, and Suicide Squad are shortlisted for the final gong. Among other shortlisted contenders, are The Dressmaker, Florence Foster Jenkins, Hail, Caesar!, and A Man Called Ove.

Now we have to wait and see whether Deadpool and Suicide Squad receive any other Oscar nominations, although both movies have already swept some other big award nominations. Deadpool recently earned two Golden Globe nominations, while Suicide Squad was nominated for numerous People's Choice Awards and Grammy Awards.

Both movies really deserve to be nominated in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category as Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson look, Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Joker (Jared Leto), and El Diablo (Jay Hernandez) were mind-blowing.

All members of the Academy's makeup artists and hairstylists segment will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films on January 7, 2017. Following that, members will vote to nominate three films to be final Oscar contenders for 2017.

Every comic book fan will eagerly want any of these two films to win an Oscar as the last movie based on a comic book that won the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar was 1990's Dick Tracy.

Between Deadpool and Suicide Squad, which one do you think has a better chance of being nominated for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar in 2017?