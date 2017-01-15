After BJP minister from Haryana Anil Vij said the images of Mahatma Gandhi will be removed from currency notes, the Opposition on Saturday (January 14) dubbed the BJP as anti-Gandhi and anti-Nehru.

"These people are against the ideas of Gandhiji. Such people were involved in Gandhiji's murder and that is why they are saying all this. Thinking that they will praise Gandhiji is wrong. They are anti-Gandhi and anti-Nehru and will always remain so," Nationalist Congress Party leader Tariq Anwar told ANI.

Congress leader Meem Afzal said both the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were against Gandhian and Nehruvian idealogies.

"Whenever elections will be around the corner, you will find the BJP and RSS making such statements. Their ideology is against the views of both Gandhi and Nehru," Afzal told ANI.

"BJP wants to remove Gandhiji from everywhere, but they won't be able to remove his image from people's hearts. This is the same government which supported the Britishers and not our freedom fighters," he added.

'Modi better brand than Gandhi'

Vij had also said Gandhi's association with Khadi led to the industry's slide and that PM Narendra Modi was a better brand for its boost. The comment came in the wake of the prime minister replacing Gandhi in the 2017 wall calendar and table diary published by the Khadi Village Industries Commission.

The cover image shows Modi operating a 'charkha' instead of the iconic leader of the freedom struggle.

The BJP distanced itself from Vij's remarks saying it did not agree with him. Vij also retracted the statement later, saying it was his personal opinion. He, however, did not apologise over it.