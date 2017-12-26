It has been a great year for Oppo, and as we inch closer to 2018 the "selfie expert and leader" has launched not one but two smartphones in Taiwan to end the year on a high. Dubbed the Oppo A75 and Oppo A75s, both the smartphones employ the hottest smartphone trend of 2017 i.e. an 18:9 display with minimal bezel upfront and the quintessential Oppo specialty – a 20MP selfie shooter.

The Oppo A75 and A75s look identical to the Oppo F5 (REVIEW) which was launched on November 2 in India.

Oppo A75 and Oppo A75s specifications

The Oppo A75 and A75s are essentially the same handset with the only difference being in the storage department. Both the phones sport a 6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Both are powered by a 2.5GHz MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6763T) processor that's coupled with 4GB of RAM. But while the Oppo A75 packs 32GB of internal storage the A75s comes with 64GB storage onboard.

The biggest highlight of the Oppo A75 and A75s is the 20MP front snapper that comes with an AI-backed beauty mode, which automatically adds filters to create natural selfies. Both phones house a 16MP camera sensor on the back panel as well.

Connectivity options include, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, micro USB and USB OTG support. The Oppo A75 and A75s come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and are backed by a 3200mAh battery.

The dual-SIM (GSM+GSM) smartphones run Color OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

Oppo A75 and Oppo A75s price and availability

Available in black and gold colour options, the Oppo A75 and Oppo A75s have been launched at NTD 10,990 (approx. Rs 23,500) and NTD 11,990 (approx. Rs 25,600) respectively. However, there is no word regarding whether or not these smartphones will be made available in other markets including India.