After launching its first smartphone featuring the bezel-less design - the Oppo F5 - on November 2, the Chinese smartphone maker has now launched a new lesser-priced variant of the device called the Oppo F5 Youth edition. The smartphone has been announced in the Philippines and is priced at PHP 13,990 (approx Rs 17,800) at launch.

Being just a variant of the Oppo F5, the new smartphone does not look very different from the original device in terms of the design. However, it downgrades the camera setup and RAM in order to keep the price in check. Having said that, the Oppo F5 Youth has been made available in black and gold colour options.

Oppo F5 Youth Edition specifications, features

The Oppo F5 Youth features the same bezel-less design language of the original Oppo F5. It even retains the 6-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with the tall 18:9 screen aspect ratio, which isn't a bad for a mid-range device. The device also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor just like the Oppo F5.

Under the hood, the Oppo F5 Youth packs a MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor which is coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. In comparison, Oppo F5 comes with two storage options – 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. While the 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is currently available in India for Rs 19,990, the higher 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will go on sale in December for Rs 24,990.

As mentioned earlier, the new Oppo F5 Youth gets a downgraded camera setup. It sports a 13MP rear camera with a f/2.2 aperture and a 16MP front-facing shooter with f/2.0 aperture. In comparison, Oppo F5 comes with a 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 lens and a 20MP front-facing selfie cam with f/2.0 aperture. Nonetheless, the new variant uses advanced AI camera capability (seen on the Oppo F5) to produce better selfies and facial recognition unlocking.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11/a/b/g/n, GPS, and OTG support.

The Oppo F5 Youth is powered by the same 3,200mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery that fuels the Oppo F5 too. The device runs Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with Oppo's ColorOS custom UI running on top.

Oppo F5 Youth Edition availability

It remains to be seen whether Oppo decides to bring the Oppo F5 Youth edition to India, if it does, the new handset will most likely be priced slightly less than the Oppo F5 which currently retails for Rs 19,900.