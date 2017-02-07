China-bred Oppo, whose F1s has turned out to be popular, is now set to launch the much expected and demanded Rose Gold Edition of the smartphone in India. Popular e-tailer Flipkart has also been authorised by Oppo to take pre-orders for the Rose Gold variant of the F1s.
As far as the price of the Rose Gold Oppo F1s is concerned, the smartphone will have a price tag of Rs 19,000. At this point in time, Flipkart has opened pre-orders; and those desirous of purchasing the phones can click here to sign up to receive notifications as and when stocks arrive.
The #OPPOF1s Rose Gold is coming! Pre-booking, exclusively at Flipkart.— OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) February 7, 2017
Book at https://t.co/yZlugtJrq8#BestValentineGift #OnlyOnFlipkart pic.twitter.com/LCRknKCMNv
For the uninitiated, the Rose Gold variant of Oppo F1s comes with the below key technical specifications:
- 5.5-inch display having resolutions of 720 x 1280; with pixel density of 267 ppi
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) operating platform
- 1.5 GHz octa-core Mediatek MT6755 SoC
- 13 MP rear camera
- 16 MP front snapper
- 3 / 4 GB RAM
- 32/64 GB internal storage based on RAM
- MicroSD card slot for expansion of internal storage up to 256 GB
- LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and microUSB connectivity
- 3075 mAh fixed Lithium-Polymer battery.