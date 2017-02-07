China-bred Oppo, whose F1s has turned out to be popular, is now set to launch the much expected and demanded Rose Gold Edition of the smartphone in India. Popular e-tailer Flipkart has also been authorised by Oppo to take pre-orders for the Rose Gold variant of the F1s.

As far as the price of the Rose Gold Oppo F1s is concerned, the smartphone will have a price tag of Rs 19,000. At this point in time, Flipkart has opened pre-orders; and those desirous of purchasing the phones can click here to sign up to receive notifications as and when stocks arrive.

For the uninitiated, the Rose Gold variant of Oppo F1s comes with the below key technical specifications: