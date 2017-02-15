OPPO rose to fame swiftly and it is here to stay. With its impressive sales of OPPO R9 in China, the company managed to beat five-year-champion Apple last year. And with its strong optimism and commitment to grow, OPPO is now poised to continue raising the bar higher in 2017.

According to IDC, OPPO had a market share of 7.3 per cent globally in 2016 with 99.4 million shipped units. This was a massive increase of 132.9 per cent in the smartphone shipments compared to the previous year.

In the latest report by DigiTimes, sources have revealed that the vendor is targeting 160 million units for 2017, which would mark a year-on-year increase of 60 per cent. But other sources have a suggested a 20 per cent growth to 120 million units in 2017.

To cater to this demand, OPPO has expanded its smartphone-production plants in China from three to five. The company is also planning to set up a manufacturing base in India as well, which will help balance the demand and supply in the Indian market. An earlier report suggested that the company would invest Rs 100 crore for its development and it would have a capacity of producing 10 million smartphones per year.

In another report by DigiTimes, OPPO has also set a new target for the Taiwanese market, which more than doubles last year's achievement, from 800,000 to 1 million smartphone shipments in 2017.

OPPO's current ranking in Taiwan follows the lead of Samsung, Apple, Sony, HTC and Asus, with a market share of five to six per cent. The company will expand its product portfolio this year and also its offline presence from 25 retail stores to 50 by the end of this year, revealed Heaven Ho, president of Oppo Taiwan.