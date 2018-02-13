Oppo has finally released its new selfie-centric smartphone Oppo A71 (2018) in India. The device was first unveiled in September last year before re-introducing into the market again earlier this year with new hardware.

The Oppo A71 (2018) is priced at Rs 9,990 and available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal in two colors -- gold and black hues. It is armed with a selfie camera powered by artificial intelligence and looks impressive in terms of specifications but it is to be seen if it will survive the competition in the Indian market.

Considering its price, it is obvious that it will have to take on several popular handsets, including Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Moto E4 Plus in the Indian market. So, which smartphone should you buy? Well, we can't tell as it depends on one's likes, necessity and other factors, but what we can do is provide you with key specifications of the handsets to give you a fair idea of what they have to offer.

The Oppo A71 (2018) has AI Beauty Recognition Technology that enhances the quality of a picture, especially selfies. It has a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi density), Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, 3GB RAM, 16GB storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, and 3,000mAh battery.

In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1/3", 1.12 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus and LED flash, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.4 aperture, 1/4" and 1.4 µm pixel size.

If there is one smartphone that can give the new Oppo A71 (2018) a run for its money, it has to be the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for the simple reason that it was the best selling smartphone in India last year. The Xiaomi handset comes in three variants -- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 8,999, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 9,999, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 11,999 (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card).

It sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, runs an Android 7.0 Nougat OS, and houses a 4,100mAh battery. In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-tone LED flash, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.

Motorola's Moto E4 Plus is one smartphone that can give Oppo A71 (2018) a tough competition in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 9,999, it sports a 5.5-inch HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (267 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, runs an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, comes packed with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charger.

It also has a 13MP main camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture, 1.12 um microns 78° lens, Autofocus, Single LED flash, and a 5MP front-snapper with ƒ/2.2 aperture, 1.4 um microns 74° lens, fixed focus and Single LED flash.