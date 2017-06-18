The filming of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 6 is underway and director Christopher McQuarrie is at the helm of the sixth instalment.

The director has been quite active on Instagram, sharing behind the scene pictures from the filming location for curious fans. His latest post features the stunning women on the mission from Mission: Impossible 6.

The spy-thriller film has The Mummy actor return as Ethan Hunt for the sixth time. This time, Justice League actor is accompanying him on the mission. The director of MI6, who said the sixth edition will delve deeper into Hunt's personal life, shared a beautiful picture of the female leads.

The picture posted on Twitter and Instagram showed actresses Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Monaghan posing for the picture.

There was no caption and the picture doesn't reveal much about the plot. However, a fan noticed scars around Ferguson's neckline hinting at the fate of her character in the movie.

While McQuarrie interacted with fans on their queries about the movie and his projects, he did not address the Twitterrati's doubt on Ferguson's scar. His silence could be taken up as a possible yes.

He fielded technical and plot-related questions. To a question on the script, McQuarrieresponded: "Story. Emotion. Character. And action, of course. #McQandA."

The group shot comes a week after the director shared the first look of Henry Cavill from the movie. The moustached macho man was clicked when he was in character as he held a few props in the black and white picture. It could also be speculated that the photo was taken in between a possible stunt scene. No details about Cavill's role in the movie have been released but it is known that it is a crucial role.

Mission: Impossible 6 is slated to release on July 27, 2018.