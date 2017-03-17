Ooni of Ife: Come to Nigeria and discover the rich Yoruba culture and heritage

IBTimes UK met the traditional ruler of Ife, an ancient town in southwestern Nigeria. Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the 51st Ooni of Ife, is in the UK to promote inter-dialogue as well as shed light on the rich cultural heritage of his people, the Yoruba.
