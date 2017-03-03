Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's social media posts often create controversy and the recent one is no different. The filmmaker is now in the news for questioning Tiger Shroff's "machoism" and for asking him to learn things from his father Jackie Shroff.

On Tiger's birthday, the Sarkar 3 director posted a number of tweets and in one of them he wrote: "Only gays pose like this and not MEN." However, he deleted this tweet and a few others, but by then SpotboyE had already taken the screengrabs of his posts.

RGV further tweeted that he is a big fan of Jackie, who is a part of Sarkar 3 as well. The filmmaker tweeted: "Hey @bindasbhidu all my tweets on @iTIGERSHROFF are purely as ur fan and not otherwise ..please tell this to @AyeshaShroff and him."

"@iTIGERSHROFF Please learn machoism from @bindasbhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this," he further posted. This is not the first time the filmmaker has taken a dig at star kids by comparing them with their fathers. He has earlier gone on a Twitter rant targeting South star Dulquer Salmaan and his father Mammootty.

Take a look at what RGV said about Tiger

@iTIGERSHROFF U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn't hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think pic.twitter.com/4Y8jvOP77T — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

@iTIGERSHROFF Please learn machoism from @bindasbhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this pic.twitter.com/4NzLg3cjUZ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

@iTIGERSHROFF u might have a six pack of muscle groups better than @bindasbhidu but his eyes and body language have far better many groups pic.twitter.com/aKZMV4YgOW — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

Hey @bindasbhidu all my tweets on @iTIGERSHROFF are purely as ur fan and not otherwise ..please tell this to @AyeshaShroff and him pic.twitter.com/9a53ogH4b9 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

@ITigershroff Truly real men like Bruce Lee and @bindasbhidu don't ever pose in a Urmilaish way pic.twitter.com/Y2GA00Bqw0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

