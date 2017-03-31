After launching limited edition—Collete and Midnigh Black— OnePlus 3T series phones, OnePlus is all geared up for another product on March 31.

OnePlus has posted teaser featuring a black-hued lightning icon with a message, which reads—"Meet the future of Dash Charge tomorrow." Hinting, the company might a launch Dash Charge compatible device.

We believe the mystery product will certainly not be a smartphone. OnePlus 3T is just a few months old and the company, after receiving flak from the original OnePlus 3 series over the former launch within a short span of time, will definitely wait a few more months to announce the successor for OnePlus 3T.

So, what product will OnePlus announce on Friday?

Since the new smartphone launch is ruled out, it is widely being reported that OnePlus might unveil Dash Charge compatible power bank exclusive to OnePlus 3 and 3T.

Meet the future of Dash Charge tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Jqwm3arQe9 — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 30, 2017

For those unaware, Dash Charge technology enables OnePlus 3 and 3T series phones to get charged from zero to 63 percent in just 30 minutes. The phones can make the good use of the feature only when connected to the power point of a house/office/or any building, but not through a power bank.

So, there is a high probability that Dash Charge compliant OnePlus power bank might break covers.

Watch this space for latest news on OnePlus.