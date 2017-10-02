OnePlus has established quite a name for itself in the highly competitive industry. In fact, it is now as popular as big brands like Apple, Samsung and others. While these big players had a spectacular year with the launch of some of the best smartphones we've ever seen, OnePlus had its moments, just not as big.

The Chinese smartphone maker, which was recently rated the most trusted brand in India, is looking to make for it next year. Contrary to reports suggesting the company would launch OnePlus 5T this year, tech blog Android Marvel citing "reliable" sources reported that the next flagship OnePlus 6 would make an early appearance.

If the sources are to be believed, OnePlus is going to jump the queue and launch the OnePlus 6 early next year. The company usually upgrades its flagships annually around June or July, and the shift in the timeline would put OnePlus 6's release sometime around the first quarter of next year.

There's no specific reason behind the sudden change in schedule, but it is natural the company is planning to get an early head start instead of being overshadowed by the popularity of Samsung and LG flagships. But it was recently reported that Samsung, too, would launch its next flagship Galaxy S9 in January, which could spell trouble for the "flagship killer" maker.

However, if OnePlus 6 is as great as it is expected to be, then there is little to be worried about. Rumours point towards top-of-the-line specifications that'll redefine the capabilities of smartphones as we know today.

OnePlus, which missed the trending bezel-less design for its OnePlus 5, is expected to finally get the 18:9 aspect ratio bezel-less screen with a QHD+ resolution having 2880x1440 pixels. The handset will also get an unannounced Snapdragon 845 chipset, paired with 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB storage. Other specs are unknown at the moment, but a radical design change and a vastly improved camera is a sensible addition.

In another theory for launching a flagship so early in the year is to release a follow-up OnePlus 6T flagship later in the same year. It would make sense for fans as well, considering they only got a small window to upgrade from OnePlus 3 to OnePlus 3T last year.

Well, the anticipated launch of the OnePlus 6 is not for a few more months, which gives us plenty of time to learn more details. Stay tuned for more.