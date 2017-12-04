OnePlus in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd to commemorate the former's 3rd India anniversary and the latter's upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie has announced the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition.

The company will host the special event in Mumbai on December 14 at IMAX Wadala. Interested fans can go to the OnePlus-Lucasfilm programme by booking tickets for Rs 999 on Paytm Mall app. The registration is slated to go live on December 7.

"Star Wars has enthralled generations with their masterful storytelling from a galaxy far, far away, with the best in technology and strong engagement with their fan community. Similarly, OnePlus too has a dedicated community that is deeply passionate about the best in technology, design and attention to detail. With this befitting association, OnePlus community will be able to thoroughly enjoy the legacy of both the brands," the company said in a statement.

OnePlus India has confirmed that the new OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition will available on Amazon.in, oneplusstore.in and OnePlus experience zones in Bangalore and Noida from December 15.

OnePlus India has also teased the OnePlus 5T Stars Wars limited edition video on YouTube [check below]. It perfectly captures the essence of the George Lucas blockbuster franchisee character stormtrooper and is sure to find traction among OnePlus fans and movie buffs to add it to their collection.

In the clip, the device is seen to have movie's Stormtrooper (first order) costume matching coloured theme — black, red and white.

The new OnePlus 5T also comes with crimson-hued 'Star Wars' engraving on the back and power button. The volume rockers and the company's logo is painted with raven black and the rest of the back shell is snowy white. In total, it resembles a stormtrooper. Even the wallpaper theme on the display shows the helmet of the Star Wars soldier. Fans can also expect the device to come with exclusive themes and ringtones.

How much will OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition cost in India?

As of now, there is no word on the price. But, going by previous release pattern, it is expected to cost same or have Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,000 increase over the original model.

Currently, OnePlus 5T comes with two configurations—6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage — for Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

Except for the design, we are sure that there will be no other changes in terms of internal hardware, as the company has already hurt original OnePlus 5 owners by launching the new 5T series with major structural and camera upgrades within four months after the launch of the former. It will be unwise for the company to incorporate more internal changes in the Star Wars edition and risk inviting wrath from fans.

Key specifications of OnePlus 5T:

Models OnePlus 5T Display 6.01-inch Optic AMOLED full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 18:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3

Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm process-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) GPU Adreno 540 RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1.2-LANE Camera Main: Primary-16MP (with Sony IMX 398 sensor, 1.12µm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, 27.22 mm focal length) + Secondary-20MP (with Sony IMX 376K sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture and 27.22 mm focal length), dual-tone LED flash, 4K video at 30 fps (frames per second), 1080p(full HD) at 60fps, 30fps, 720p (HD) at 30 fps, Slow Motion: 720p videos at 120fps and Time-lapse,

Front: 16MP camera with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 1080p (full HD) video at 30fps, 720p (HD) at 30 fps and Time-Lapse, Face unlock feature Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) capable of offering full day's battery life with just 30 minutes of charging Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM (type: Nano+Nano) slot, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz/5GHz; MIMO 2x2), NFC (Near Field Communication), USB 2.0 Type-C, Dirac HD Sound, AANC, GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo, bottom-facing speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, 3 microphones with noise cancellation feature, bottom-facing speakers, Anodized Aluminum, Alert slider Dimensions 156.1 x 75.7 x 7.3mm Weight 162g Colours Midnight Black Price 64 GB: Rs 32,999

128GB : Rs 37,999

Check out the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition Teaser Video on YouTube:

