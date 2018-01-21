OnePlus has fast become one of the most popular smartphone brands in India. But unlike other OEMs, OnePlus adopts a 'one-phone-a year strategy,' by almost immediately stopping the production of the old model with the arrival of a new one.

Nonetheless, OnePlus has its own unique way of keeping its fans happy and bringing new customers on board with the latest OnePlus 5T. The Chinese OEM has released the 'flagship killer' in a range of different colours so far, including the original Midnight Black and later in the Sandstone White Star Wars Limited Edition (REVIEW). The latest paint job, however, is the hottest of them all, and it's got a fitting name too - Lava Red.

The One Plus 5T Lava Red colour variant was initially launched in China in late November 2017, but OnePlus has now made it available in India. The Lava Red colour variant is available only in the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration and is priced on par with the regular variant at Rs 37,999. You can buy it from Amazon.in or oneplusstore.in starting January 20.

The device can also be purchased from OnePlus' Experience Store in Bengaluru, and experience zones in Mumbai and Delhi NCR. It is also available at some Croma Stores as well.

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red is a limited edition colour option, just like the Sandstone White Star Wars Edition which was launched last month. So, you will have to be quick to purchase the "red hot" Lava Red OnePlus 5T before it flies off the shelves.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red offers

Meanwhile, Amazon.in is currently hosting the Great Indian Sale and there are several special offers on the OnePlus 5T too. There's an exchange offer in which you can get up to Rs 17,402 off if you choose to exchange your old smartphone for a brand new OnePlus 5T Lava Red. However, the exchange value depends on the phone you exchange.

Amazon.in is also offering 3-month and 6- month No-cost EMIs on select credit cards, and instant Rs1,500 discount for HDFC Bank debit and credit cards users.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red design

Apart from the new paint scheme, the Lava Red OnePlus 5T sees no change under the hood. The phone is still a OnePlus 5T deep down inside. However, the cosmetic changes are worth mentioning.

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red gets an all-black front with no other accents upfront, which beautifully contrasts with the red back cover. The red back has a smooth matte metallic finish and is a little more slippery than the sandstone white Star Wars Edition, but it looks fantastic nonetheless. OnePlus bundles a transparent back cover to show off the red hue.

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition will appeal to those who are looking to buy something other than black and gold. The red looks different depending on the angle you look at, ranging from dark red to even a pinkish shade of red. The rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is also done up in red to match the look of the rest of the phone.

The rest of the phone, including the internals, is the same as a regular Midnight Black OnePlus 5T 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus 5T specifications

The OnePlus 5T sports a 6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2160x1080 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 Chipset that comes mated with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 64GB or 128Gb of storage respectively (8GB +128Gb in case of the Lava Red).

The handsets sport a dual camera at the back with a combination of 16MP=20MP sensors f/1.7 aperture for beautiful portrait mode photos and 4K video recording support. There's a single 16MP front-facing camera at the front for selfies and video calling. The OnePlus 5T also features a face unlock feature to unlock the device.

There's also a fingerprint sensor which has now been moved to the back to accommodate the taller aspect ratio screen. The OnePlus 5T runs OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box with Android 8.0 Oreo update currently available. The handset is powered by a 3340mAh battery with Dash Charging support.