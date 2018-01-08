If you've been planning to buy the critically-acclaimed OnePlus 5T, but the lack of colour options turned you down, here's some good news! The Chinese smartphone-maker has hinted that there's going to be a new colour choice for the Indian market, which has so far been exclusive to China.

If you haven't picked up the hint yet, it's the Lava Red, which was launched in China last November. OnePlus India's official Twitter handle tweeted out an image with the number 3 on a red background. To make it more comprehensive, the tweet was captioned: "You said it, we heard it. The curtain lifts in 3 days! [sic]"

That's more than enough to confirm that OnePlus 5T Lava Red is indeed arriving in India on January 11, 2018. More details on pricing, variant, and availability will be revealed on the launch day, but we can guess most of it.

Like the OnePlus 5T Star Wars limited edition, OnePlus 5T Lava Red is going to be a limited-edition device. This means the upcoming handset will come only in the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

If you regret missing out on purchasing the Star Wars limited-edition variant of OnePlus 5T, it's better to be prepared for the Lava Red's arrival. The pricing of the Lava Red variant is still a mystery, considering the Star Wars edition was priced slightly higher than the Midnight Black. But our guess is it will cost same as the standard 8GB RAM variant in India at Rs 37,999.

The first teaser of OnePlus 5T Lava Red's arrival in India shortly follows the launch of the Sandstone White OnePlus 5T in international markets. The company did not launch the white colour in India, leaving some potential customers craving for a device without Star Wars branding on it but with the sandstone finish. But it's not entirely crazy to think the company might not reconsider its choice.

For those who haven't seen the Lava Red variant of the OnePlus 5T, it's worth noting that the handset is dipped evenly in the bright red colour, leaving the dual-camera module and OnePlus logo at the back. The bezels around the display are completely black, much like other OnePlus 5T variants.

In terms of specifications, the handset features a 6.01-inch Optic AMOLED 18:9 display with Full HD+ resolution and a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5. It packs a 16MP lens and a 20MP secondary lens with dual LED flash on the back and on the front. There's a 16MP shooter with a screen flash for low-light selfies.

The handset is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 835 chipset, Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS and a 3,300mAh battery with its incredible Dash Charge solution. There's dual SIM card support with 4G VoLTE, and Bluetooth 5.0, but no microSD card support.