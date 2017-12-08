OnePlus has released a new OxygenOS update for the company's flagship OnePlus 5T. It brings several bug fixes and key improvements, particularly those related to camera and battery life.

It has to be noted that OxygenOS v4.7.4 is just an incremental update and not Android Oreo, which by the way will come in the form of OxygenOS v5.0 in a month or two.

What's coming in the new OxygenOS 4.7.4 update for OnePlus 5T?

As per the official change-log, OxygenOS v4.7.4 enhances the Camera app user-interface and also improves photo quality.

It also optimises the audio quality in the earphones and the speaker, the front camera's face unlock feature and the ring vibration feature of the phone.

Another notable improvement coming in OxygenOS 4.7.4 is the Wi-Fi optimisation so it consumes very little power and extends the overall battery life of the device.

It also stabilises the GPS and fingerprint sensor to work more efficiently, particularly reduce false rejection ratio and open the lockscreen faster. It also comes with bug-fixes for some lesser known glitches and general system stability improvements.

How to install OxygenOS 4.7.4 update on OnePlus 5T via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Once you get the firmware notification, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

It has to be noted that the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, so it may take several days to reach all the regions.

Until then, device-owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus products.