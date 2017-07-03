OnePlus 5 is the latest flagship in the market and probably one of the most anticipated devices of this year. The Chinese smartphone maker's latest device managed to turn many heads across the globe for obvious reasons.

Everything from a top processor to a high-end camera setup defines OnePlus 5's worth in the price-driven flagship market. Compared to other flagships such as iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium, OnePlus 5 stands out for its competitive pricing. Despite that, OnePlus' pricing strategy didn't bode too well with consumers.

OnePlus 5 is the company's most expensive smartphone to date and also a sign that the "flagship killer" maker is inching closer to other brands in terms of pricing. There's no doubt it is a worthy smartphone starting at Rs. 32,999, but consumers could only be happier with an even lower price.

For those who think OnePlus 5 is still overpriced, here's some good news. There might be a price cut coming your way in the next two months, predicts a price history feature on a comparison portal called Idealo.

"Did you know that Idealo has recently predicted the price history of a newly launched One Plus 5? Did you know that the prices of One plus 5 will drop by 11% in two months? This prediction has been made based on the Idealo on its platform," said potential OnePlus 5 shoppers.

Assuming Idealo's prediction is accurate then OnePlus 5's price could drop by 11 percent by mid-September and go further down by 33 percent by March 2018. OnePlus 5 comes in two variants, 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB, and they're priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively.

Idealo's prediction means shoppers can save up to Rs. 10,000 if they wait for the longest or get around Rs. 3,000 discount within a couple of months. If patience is not one of your strongest suits, here are some instant offers.

OnePlus 5 buyers in India are eligible for a 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Kotak 811, and besides that, Rs 1,500 SBI cashback (extended till July 2), and other complimentary offers on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Kindle and Vodafone SuperNet Data.

But Idealo's price history feature can come in handy for those who plan their expenses. The feature works for a wide range of products, including other flagship smartphones listed on the website.