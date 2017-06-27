OnePlus 5 is officially being launched in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively, in India on June 27. The OnePlus flagship phone will be officially retailed as an Amazon exclusive in India, and will be unavailable through offline stores across the country.

Apart from Amazon India, the OnePlus handset will also go up for sale on Tuesday on OnePlus India online store. The smartphone will be launched in two colour variants: Matte Black and Slate Grey.

Amazon India special offers on OnePlus 5

Amazon India is throwing up a bunch of lucrative cashback offers on its website for the OnePlus 5, wherein SBI debit and credit card users can avail a flat Rs. 1,500 cashback on the purchase of the handset. However, the offer is open just for two days — June 27 and 28.

Vodafone exclusive offers

Vodafone subscribers who own OnePlus 5 will be eligible for up to 45GB of free data usage on the local network.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 5 buyers from Amazon India can enjoy the benefit of 9GB free 4G data for next five billing cycles for a total of 45GB when they subscribe for a 1GB of 4G data pack from Vodafone. This offer is valid from June 22 to September 30 2017.

Postpaid Vodafone users can also avail the 45GB free data offer over the next five billing cycles when the purchase the OnePlus 5 handset. OnePlus 5 owners who have subscribed for Vodafone Red plans can avail extra 10GB data per month for the next three billing cycles.

Amazon Kindle and Amazon Prime offers

Kindle App users on OnePlus 5 will be eligible for Rs. 500 promotional credit which can be used to buy books on Amazon Kindle online. However, this is a limited time offer extending between June 22 and June 31 2017.

Amazon app users on OnePlus 5 with Prime Video subscription can get a bonus credit of Rs. 250 on their Amazon Pay Balance, when they watch their first video on their active Amazon Prime Video account.

Kotak 811 offers

OnePlus 5 users can also avail annual accidental damage insurance via Servify by paying up a nominal one-time charge of Rs. 1,000 while setting up the Kotak 811 savings account. The Kotak 811 account offers you six percent interest along with a virtual debit card for free.

OnePlus 5 specifications

Check out the key specifications of the OnePlus 5 handset below, before you make your buying decision:

20MP+16MP primary dual camera and 16MP front facing camera

13.97 centimetres (5.5-inch) capacitive touchscreen FHD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

Android v7.1.1 Nougat OS with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa core processor

6 GB RAM, 64 GB internal memory and dual nano SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

3300mAH lithium-ion battery with Dash Charge technology

Fingerprint scanner, all-metal unibody and NFC enabled

1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase

Prospective OnePlus 5 buyers may go ahead and grab the exclusive Amazon India deals and offers via DealPlatter.