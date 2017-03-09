Owners of the 2016 flagship mobile OnePlus 3 series have started receiving the new software update with digital butler feature. Earlier in the month, Google announced that the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Google Assistant will be made available to select smartphones running Android v6.0 Marshmallow or higher OS versions.

Google, in a bid to avoid tedious and time-consuming regional carriers' scrutiny, announced the roll-out of the Google Assistant feature update via Google Play Services. The OTA (Over-The-Air) update has reached OnePlus 3 in most international markets, including India, rather quickly.

Besides OnePlus 3, Samsung Galaxy S7, HTC 10, Huawei Honor 8, Asus Zenfone 3 series, other 2016 marquee phones and also 2015-based LG G5, Moto X series, among others are slated to get the new feature.

Even the recently-launched mid-tier HMD Global Oy-made Nokia 6, 5, 3 and Lenovo Moto G5 series are confirmed to support Google Assistant.

What is Google Assistant?

With Google Assistant, mobile users can communicate with the phone like a normal one-on-one conversation with another person, and can continue the conversation as long as they want. It comes with machine learning algorithm, wherein it will observe the user behaviour and over time, Google Assistant will intuitively start giving suggestions to the user. For instance, it reminds them that a game is about to start which involves your favourite team or sportsperson.

Here's how to get started with Google Assistant

To activate the Google Assistant on the Android phone, you just need to long press the home button and drag up, or else just say the launch phrase "OK Google".

For instance, users can invoke Google Assistant feature just by saying 'OK Google' and ask for the directions to a destination, search nearby restaurants, set reminders for an office meeting and do other stuff in different contexts and situations seamlessly by just talking to it.

Some command phrases you can try with Google Assistant

Do I need an umbrella today?

Play Coldplay Paradise on YouTube (or Google Play)

Show my photos of sunsets in Goa.

Set a reminder for Doctor's appoint at 10:00 am tomorrow

Take me to the nearest fuel station (opens Google Maps for navigation)

What's my confirmation number for my Barcelona flight?

Turn on the living room lights (if you have connected smart LED lights).

Currently, Google Assistant is available in English and German languages. The company will continue to add more languages over the coming year.

Watch this space for more updates on Google Assistant.