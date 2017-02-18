One-day old chicks dumped in Lincolnshire field

  • February 18, 2017 21:53 IST
    By RSPCA
One-day old chicks dumped in Lincolnshire field Close
About 1,000 day-old chicks have been dumped in a field in Lincolnshire. The RSPCA was called when the birds were discovered on 17 February. They most likely came from a commercial producer nearby, but it is unclear who dumped them.
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular