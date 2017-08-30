The Kerala box office is expected to witness a good rush with four Malayalam movies set to hit the screens during the Onam and Bakrid season in 2017.

The festive season begins with Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam, which will be a solo release on August 31. It will be followed by Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Adam Joan and Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela.

The expectations around the projects are sky high as the makers have done their best to promote the films and all the promo videos have garnered good response from the audience. Among the four films, Velipadinte Pusthakam is sure to perform well on opening day with no other releases on the same day as the makers of Adam Joan postponed its release by a day.

Velipadinte Pusthakam is expected to make opening day collection than his previous release 1971: Beyond Borders earned from the Kerala box office on the first day of the theatrical run.

Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of vice-principal Prof Michael Idikkula in the campus family entertainer. The movie, which marks the first time association of the superstar with Lal Jose, has an ensemble cast, including Anna Rajan, Anoop Menon, Salim Kumar, Sarath Kumar, Arun Kurian, Jude Anthany Joseph, Priyanka Nair, among many other in significant roles.

However, the clash of Pullikkaran Staraa, Adam Joan and Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela on the same day is likely affect their box office collection. Since majority of audience in Kerala are either Mammootty or Mohanlal fans, the former's fans will be watching the premiere shows of the megastar movie on Friday. But since his previous movie Puthan Panam bombed at the box office, many youngsters are likely to prefer the films of Prithviraj and Nivin, who have recently delivered back-to-back blockbusters.

Meanwhile, unlike previous years, this festive season will not see the release of any Dileep movies as his upcoming film Ramaleela has hit a major roadblock with his arrest in the sensational Kerala actress assault case.