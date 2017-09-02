The most auspicious festival in Kerala — Onam — is celebrated by the entire Malayali diaspora around the world without any religious barrier. The 10-day fest begins on Atham and ends on Thiruvonam, which falls on Monday, September 4, this year.
According to the popular myth, Asura king Mahabali (Maveli) was sent to the netherworld (Pathalam) by Lord Vishnu by taking the avatar of Vamana. Then, the benevolent king was granted permission to visit his subjects every year, and Onam marks as his home-coming.
There are many special Onam songs as well. While the most popular song, Maveli Naadu Vaanedum Kaalam, tells the entire story of the festival and Mahabali, Kuttanadan Punjayile is the famous boat song. Poovili Poovili Ponnonamayi, Kaithapoo Manamenthe, Veera Virada Kumaravipu, Ona poove, Poothiruvathira and Santhatham Sumasharan are the other common Onam songs.
From conducting boat races, dance events, putting floral carpets, wearing traditional attires, to preparing sumptuous meal, Keralites celebrate Onam with colourful rituals and ceremonies.
Meanwhile, as part of Onam 2017, many talented youngsters have released new Onam songs in Malayalam that have been opened to positive response from the netizens.
Here is a list of new Onam songs/albums, take a look:
Onappattin Eenam Pole
Singer: Haricharan Seshadri
Composer: Sony Varghese
Lyricist: Shiju S Vismaya
Director: Karthik Chidambaram
Onam Ponthiruvonam
Singer: Unnikrishnan R
Composer: Sandeep - Unnikrishnan
Lyricist: Sugunan Karumaloor
Director : R Ajay
Nirapunjiri
Singers: Sanjay Raj Chirangattu, Saranya S Nair, Sneha Rajaramadas
Composer: Anoop Balachandran
Lyricist/Art Director: Kiran Raghavan
Director: Bipin Gopinath
Ponnonapattu
Lyrics : Hari P Nair
Music : Praveen Sreenivasan
Singer : Sadhika Kr
Director : Sibin Sunny
Producer : Lakshmi Panicker
Here are the lyrics and audios of the popular Onam songs:
Maveli Naadu vaanidum kaalam
Manushyarellarum onnu pole
Aamodathode vasikkum kaalam
Aapathangarku-mottilla thaanum
Aadhikal vyaadhikal onnumilla
Baalamaranangal kelkkanilla
Dushtare kankondu kaanmanilla
Nallavarallathe illa paaril...
Kallavumilla chathiyumilla
Ellolamilla polivachanam...
Vellikolaadikal naazhikalum
Ellam kanakkinu thulyamaay.
Kallapparayum cherunazhiyum
Kallatharangal mattonnumilla
Kallavumilla chathiyumilla
Ellolamilla polivachanam
Poovili poovili ponnonamayi
Nee varoo nee varoo ponnona thumbi
Ee pooviliyil moham ponnin muthayi mattum
Poovayalil nee varu bhagam vangan
(Poovili poovili)
Poo kondu moodum ponnum chingathil
Pullankuzhal kattathadum chembavin padam
Inne koyyam nale chennal atham chithira chothi
Pon nellin ponmala pomutam thorum
Nee varu nee varu ponnola thumbi
Ee pooviliyil moham ponnin muthayi mattum
(poo vili poo vili)
Marivilmala mana poonthoppil
Mannin swapna poomalayil pamba theerathil
Thumba pookkal nandhyar vattam
Thechi chembarathi
Pookalam paridum poomuttam thorum
Nee varu nee varu poovalan thumbi
Ee pooviliyil moham ponnin
Muthayimattum
(poovili poovili)
Kuttanadan punchayile kochupenne kuyilale
Kottuvenam kuzhal venam, kurava venam
O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom
Varavelkanaalu venam kodithoranangal venam
Vijayashree laalitharayi varunnu njangal
O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom
Karutha chiraku vechor-arayanna kilipole
Kuthichu kuthichu payum kuthira pole
O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom
Tholviyenthennariyatha... thithai thaka thei thei thom
Thala thaazhthan-ariyatha... thithira thei thei
Kaavalam chundanitha jayichu vannu
O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom
Tholviyenthennariyatha thala thaazhthan-ariyatha
Kaavalam chundanitha jayichu vannu
O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom
Pambayile ponnolangal odi vannu punarunnu
Thanga veyil nettiyinmel pottu kuthunnu
O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom
Thengolakal ponnolakal maadi maadi vilikkunnu
Thennal vannu venjamaram veeshitharunnu
O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom
Chambakkulam pallikkoru... Thithai thaka thei thei thom
Vallamkali perunnalu... thithithara thei thei
Ambalappuzhayiloru chuttuvilakku
O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom
Chambakkulam pallikkoru vallamkali perunnalu
Ambalappuzhayiloru chuttuvilakku
O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom
Karumadi kkuttaninnu panineer kkaavadiyaattam
Kaavilammaykinnu rathri garudan thookkam
O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom
Kuttanadan punchayile Kochupenne kuyilale
Kottuvenam kuzhal venam, kurava venam
O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom (4)
