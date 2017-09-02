Thiruvathirakkali, Onam, Onam 2017
The most auspicious festival in Kerala — Onam — is celebrated by the entire Malayali diaspora around the world without any religious barrier. The 10-day fest begins on Atham and ends on Thiruvonam, which falls on Monday, September 4, this year.

According to the popular myth, Asura king Mahabali (Maveli) was sent to the netherworld (Pathalam) by Lord Vishnu by taking the avatar of Vamana. Then, the benevolent king was granted permission to visit his subjects every year, and Onam marks as his home-coming.

There are many special Onam songs as well. While the most popular song, Maveli Naadu Vaanedum Kaalam, tells the entire story of the festival and Mahabali, Kuttanadan Punjayile is the famous boat song. Poovili Poovili Ponnonamayi, Kaithapoo Manamenthe, Veera Virada Kumaravipu, Ona poove, Poothiruvathira and Santhatham Sumasharan are the other common Onam songs.

From conducting boat races, dance events, putting floral carpets, wearing traditional attires, to preparing sumptuous meal, Keralites celebrate Onam with colourful rituals and ceremonies.

Meanwhile, as part of Onam 2017, many talented youngsters have released new Onam songs in Malayalam that have been opened to positive response from the netizens. 

Here is a list of new Onam songs/albums, take a look:

Onappattin Eenam Pole

Singer: Haricharan Seshadri
 Composer: Sony Varghese
 Lyricist: Shiju S Vismaya
 Director: Karthik Chidambaram

Onam Ponthiruvonam

Singer: Unnikrishnan R
 Composer: Sandeep - Unnikrishnan
 Lyricist: Sugunan Karumaloor
Director : R Ajay

Nirapunjiri

Singers: Sanjay Raj Chirangattu, Saranya S Nair, Sneha Rajaramadas
 Composer: Anoop Balachandran
 Lyricist/Art Director: Kiran Raghavan
 Director: Bipin Gopinath

Ponnonapattu

Lyrics : Hari P Nair
 Music : Praveen Sreenivasan
 Singer : Sadhika Kr
 Director : Sibin Sunny
 Producer : Lakshmi Panicker

Here are the lyrics and audios of the popular Onam songs:

Maveli Naadu vaanidum kaalam
 Manushyarellarum onnu pole
 Aamodathode vasikkum kaalam
 Aapathangarku-mottilla thaanum

Aadhikal vyaadhikal onnumilla
 Baalamaranangal kelkkanilla
 Dushtare kankondu kaanmanilla
 Nallavarallathe illa paaril...

Kallavumilla chathiyumilla
 Ellolamilla polivachanam...
 Vellikolaadikal naazhikalum
 Ellam kanakkinu thulyamaay.

Kallapparayum cherunazhiyum
 Kallatharangal mattonnumilla
 Kallavumilla chathiyumilla
 Ellolamilla polivachanam

Poovili poovili ponnonamayi
 Nee varoo nee varoo ponnona thumbi
 Ee pooviliyil moham ponnin muthayi mattum
 Poovayalil nee varu bhagam vangan
 (Poovili poovili)
 Poo kondu moodum ponnum chingathil
 Pullankuzhal kattathadum chembavin padam
 Inne koyyam nale chennal atham chithira chothi
 Pon nellin ponmala pomutam thorum
 Nee varu nee varu ponnola thumbi
 Ee pooviliyil moham ponnin muthayi mattum
 (poo vili poo vili)
 Marivilmala mana poonthoppil
 Mannin swapna poomalayil pamba theerathil
 Thumba pookkal nandhyar vattam
 Thechi chembarathi
 Pookalam paridum poomuttam thorum
 Nee varu nee varu poovalan thumbi
 Ee pooviliyil moham ponnin
 Muthayimattum
 (poovili poovili)

Kuttanadan punchayile kochupenne kuyilale
 Kottuvenam kuzhal venam, kurava venam
 O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom

Varavelkanaalu venam kodithoranangal venam
 Vijayashree laalitharayi varunnu njangal
 O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom

Karutha chiraku vechor-arayanna kilipole
 Kuthichu kuthichu payum kuthira pole
 O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom

Tholviyenthennariyatha... thithai thaka thei thei thom
 Thala thaazhthan-ariyatha... thithira thei thei
 Kaavalam chundanitha jayichu vannu
 O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom

Tholviyenthennariyatha thala thaazhthan-ariyatha
 Kaavalam chundanitha jayichu vannu
 O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom

Pambayile ponnolangal odi vannu punarunnu
 Thanga veyil nettiyinmel pottu kuthunnu
 O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom

Thengolakal ponnolakal maadi maadi vilikkunnu
 Thennal vannu venjamaram veeshitharunnu
 O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom

Chambakkulam pallikkoru... Thithai thaka thei thei thom
 Vallamkali perunnalu... thithithara thei thei
 Ambalappuzhayiloru chuttuvilakku
 O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom

Chambakkulam pallikkoru vallamkali perunnalu
 Ambalappuzhayiloru chuttuvilakku
 O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom

Karumadi kkuttaninnu panineer kkaavadiyaattam
 Kaavilammaykinnu rathri garudan thookkam
 O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom

Kuttanadan punchayile Kochupenne kuyilale
 Kottuvenam kuzhal venam, kurava venam
 O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom (4)

