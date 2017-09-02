The most auspicious festival in Kerala — Onam — is celebrated by the entire Malayali diaspora around the world without any religious barrier. The 10-day fest begins on Atham and ends on Thiruvonam, which falls on Monday, September 4, this year.

According to the popular myth, Asura king Mahabali (Maveli) was sent to the netherworld (Pathalam) by Lord Vishnu by taking the avatar of Vamana. Then, the benevolent king was granted permission to visit his subjects every year, and Onam marks as his home-coming.

There are many special Onam songs as well. While the most popular song, Maveli Naadu Vaanedum Kaalam, tells the entire story of the festival and Mahabali, Kuttanadan Punjayile is the famous boat song. Poovili Poovili Ponnonamayi, Kaithapoo Manamenthe, Veera Virada Kumaravipu, Ona poove, Poothiruvathira and Santhatham Sumasharan are the other common Onam songs.

From conducting boat races, dance events, putting floral carpets, wearing traditional attires, to preparing sumptuous meal, Keralites celebrate Onam with colourful rituals and ceremonies.

Meanwhile, as part of Onam 2017, many talented youngsters have released new Onam songs in Malayalam that have been opened to positive response from the netizens.

Here is a list of new Onam songs/albums, take a look:

Onappattin Eenam Pole

Singer: Haricharan Seshadri

Composer: Sony Varghese

Lyricist: Shiju S Vismaya

Director: Karthik Chidambaram

Onam Ponthiruvonam

Singer: Unnikrishnan R

Composer: Sandeep - Unnikrishnan

Lyricist: Sugunan Karumaloor

Director : R Ajay

Nirapunjiri

Singers: Sanjay Raj Chirangattu, Saranya S Nair, Sneha Rajaramadas

Composer: Anoop Balachandran

Lyricist/Art Director: Kiran Raghavan

Director: Bipin Gopinath

Ponnonapattu

Lyrics : Hari P Nair

Music : Praveen Sreenivasan

Singer : Sadhika Kr

Director : Sibin Sunny

Producer : Lakshmi Panicker

Here are the lyrics and audios of the popular Onam songs:

Maveli Naadu vaanidum kaalam

Manushyarellarum onnu pole

Aamodathode vasikkum kaalam

Aapathangarku-mottilla thaanum Aadhikal vyaadhikal onnumilla

Baalamaranangal kelkkanilla

Dushtare kankondu kaanmanilla

Nallavarallathe illa paaril... Kallavumilla chathiyumilla

Ellolamilla polivachanam...

Vellikolaadikal naazhikalum

Ellam kanakkinu thulyamaay. Kallapparayum cherunazhiyum

Kallatharangal mattonnumilla

Kallavumilla chathiyumilla

Ellolamilla polivachanam

Poovili poovili ponnonamayi

Nee varoo nee varoo ponnona thumbi

Ee pooviliyil moham ponnin muthayi mattum

Poovayalil nee varu bhagam vangan

(Poovili poovili)

Poo kondu moodum ponnum chingathil

Pullankuzhal kattathadum chembavin padam

Inne koyyam nale chennal atham chithira chothi

Pon nellin ponmala pomutam thorum

Nee varu nee varu ponnola thumbi

Ee pooviliyil moham ponnin muthayi mattum

(poo vili poo vili)

Marivilmala mana poonthoppil

Mannin swapna poomalayil pamba theerathil

Thumba pookkal nandhyar vattam

Thechi chembarathi

Pookalam paridum poomuttam thorum

Nee varu nee varu poovalan thumbi

Ee pooviliyil moham ponnin

Muthayimattum

(poovili poovili)

Kuttanadan punchayile kochupenne kuyilale

Kottuvenam kuzhal venam, kurava venam

O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom Varavelkanaalu venam kodithoranangal venam

Vijayashree laalitharayi varunnu njangal

O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom Karutha chiraku vechor-arayanna kilipole

Kuthichu kuthichu payum kuthira pole

O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom Tholviyenthennariyatha... thithai thaka thei thei thom

Thala thaazhthan-ariyatha... thithira thei thei

Kaavalam chundanitha jayichu vannu

O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom Tholviyenthennariyatha thala thaazhthan-ariyatha

Kaavalam chundanitha jayichu vannu

O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom Pambayile ponnolangal odi vannu punarunnu

Thanga veyil nettiyinmel pottu kuthunnu

O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom Thengolakal ponnolakal maadi maadi vilikkunnu

Thennal vannu venjamaram veeshitharunnu

O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom Chambakkulam pallikkoru... Thithai thaka thei thei thom

Vallamkali perunnalu... thithithara thei thei

Ambalappuzhayiloru chuttuvilakku

O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom Chambakkulam pallikkoru vallamkali perunnalu

Ambalappuzhayiloru chuttuvilakku

O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom Karumadi kkuttaninnu panineer kkaavadiyaattam

Kaavilammaykinnu rathri garudan thookkam

O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom Kuttanadan punchayile Kochupenne kuyilale

Kottuvenam kuzhal venam, kurava venam

O.. thithithara thithithai thithai thaka thei thei thom (4)

