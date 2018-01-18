Akshay Kumar seems to have become a big fan of Rajinikanth, with whom he will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in 2.0. The PadMan actor is in awe of the superstar's style, and said that he "even enjoyed getting punched by him".

Claiming Rajinikanth to be the "only one in the industry who has got swag", Akshay said that Rajni's style left everyone on the sets awestruck.

Also read: Hindi Medium actress Saba Qamar recounts how she was humiliated for being Pakistani [Video]

"Once, we were just sitting on the set, waiting for the next shot and he brushed some dirt off his pants.The entire unit was awestruck by how stylishly he did it. Everything he does is so stylish. I even enjoyed getting punched by him," Akshay told Mid-Day.

The movie 2.0 is reportedly the most expensive film ever made in India. While Akshay is very excited to be a part of the huge project, he said that all the rumours surrounding the storyline of 2.0 that are making rounds on social media are not true.

"Whatever you hear about 2.0 is all a lie as no one knows anything about it and we are not allowed to talk about it. In fact, I am glad such rumours are doing the rounds because people will be in for a surprise when they watch the film," the Khiladi actor told the publication.

While Rajinikanth plays the protagonist in the film, Akshay will be seen as the villain. His "crow" look from the film had grabbed much attention when it was released last year.

As 2.0 is a sci-fi, it was being assumed that Akshay plays the role of a scientist who turns into a crow-like creature after an experiment goes wrong. However, if Akshay is to be believed, none of the speculations are true.

Meanwhile, Akshay has been busy with the promotions of his next film PadMan that also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is the inventor of the revolutionary machine that creates low-cost sanitary napkins.