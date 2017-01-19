Are you going for the world's largest beer festival this year? If you do, you may get to rub shoulders with the outgoing US President Barack Obama at Oktoberfest. Yes, you read that right.

The office of Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter confirmed on Tuesday that it has extended a invitation to Obama for the annual Oktoberfest celebration, who, if he accepts the invitation, will attend the festival as a private citizen.

Obama, on various occasions, has expressed his desire to participate in the festival which witnesses more than six million guests every year. The US President had last mentioned Oktoberfest during his conclusive European tour as a US President in November.

"I have somehow continued to miss Oktoberfest, so that's probably something that is better for me to do as a former president rather than as president. I'll have more fun," he had said while addressing a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany.

Reports state that if Obama accepts the Munich mayor's invitation, he would be one of two outgoing presidents present at the venue. Outgoing German President Joachim Gauck has also been invited by Dieter Reiter to the festival. Guack has recently declared that he will not run for a second term.

Oktoberfest is held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, and it is a 16-to 18-day long folk festival which runs from mid or late September to the first weekend in October.

The fest, locally is often called the Wiesn, after the colloquial name for the fairgrounds, Theresa's Fields.

The Oktoberfest is an important part of Bavarian culture and has been held since the year 1810. The festival is this year is scheduled to take place from September 16th through October 3rd.

Thursday is Barack Obama's last day as the President of the United States. President-elect Donald Trump will assume the position on January 20, Friday during his inauguration as the US President.