Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur make their comeback as an on-screen couple with Shaad Ali's OK Jaanu. Several Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan have shared their views about the movie on social media.

The Aashiqui 2 pair's film is the Hindi remake of Tamil movie O Kadhal Kanmani (OK Kanmani). Fans have high expectations from OK Jaanu, especially people who have watched the Tamil movie. OK Kanmani featured Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen and it was directed by Mani Ratnam.

OK Jaanu's storyline is quite interesting and the film deals with live-in relationship. Aditya and Shraddha's characters, who don't believe in the institution of marriage, start living together. The special screening was held on January 11 for Bollywood celebs and actors including Alia Bhatt, Kriti, Varun, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Sushant Singh Rajput were present to watch the film.

Here's what celebs have to say about OK Jaanu:

Kriti Sanon

The adorable chemistry of @ShraddhaKapoor and #Aditya will make u fall in love!Go watch #OkJaanu this friday! @karanjohar @shaadesh ❤️❤️

Varun Dhawan

#OkJaanu out in 2 days. Go watch #AdityaRoyKapur and @ShraddhaKapoor in the theatre http://only.love de doooooo

Sophie Choudry

#OkJaanu is one of the cutest films ever! @ShraddhaKapoor + Adi r super & their chemistry adorable! U'll want to fall in #Love @karanjohar

Neha Dhupia

It's sassy,sweet,sensuous @ShraddhaKapoor n #AdityaRoyKapur r incredible! #OkJaanu kinda love all the way. Congrats @karanjohar n #shaadali

Karan Tacker

#OkJaanu ,You got me falling in Love! n exhilarating experience n Fab Chemistry!#AdityaRoyKapur @ShraddhaKapoor @karanjohar #ShaadAli