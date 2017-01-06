The White House will see a star-studded affair this month to bid farewell to outgoing United States President Barack Obama.

President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will host a party on Friday, January 6. And while Obama's farewell party will see several A-list celebrities, president-elect Donald Trump is struggling to find celebrities to attend his inauguration ceremony.

Though the White House has not officially confirmed anything yet, the Obamas confirmed in a recent interview with People Magazine that they would have one final bash at the White House. Also, the president himself told a young fan that they would have a "grown-up" party before packing their bags, according to The Washington Post.

Celebrities invited to the Obama's farewell bash include Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Usher, Bradley Cooper, Stevie Wonder, George Lucas, J.J. Abrams and Samuel L. Jackson. Among other notable guests, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder are reportedly likely to attend, as is David Letterman.

Meanwhile, rumours indicate that Trump is apparently struggling to find performers for his inauguration ceremony, after several A-list celebrities turned down the offer to perform. Singer Rebecca Ferguson of X-Factor fame had recently claimed that she was invited to perform at the event. But she said she would accept the offer only if she is able to perform the civil rights anthem, Strange Fruit.

The president will also address the nation one more time before he leaves office. His traditional farewell address will be at Chicago's McCormick Place on January 10, for which people can get the tickets for free. Obama's presidential term ends on January 20 2017.