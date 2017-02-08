The OA fans, Rejoice! The series is returning with season 2.

Yes, the makers have officially announced the return of the second season of the original Netflix series via social media. The official handles of the show have released a short teaser hinting that the part 2 of the hit series. In the teaser, you can hear Prairie calling out to Homer while someone (maybe Homer) breathing heavily.

The hit show created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij was released in December 2016 and was a surprise hit of the year. The show revolves around near death experiences and the story is said through the Prairie, played by Marling and is visualized by four boys. The first season got mixed reviews however, through word of mouth, the viewership for the thriller series has increased phenomenally in just two months.

"We always thought of it almost like books, and there could be many different volumes," Marling said, explaining the reason behind it being called "part two." "In some ways, [part one] is a self-contained story. The science-fiction, metafictional elements are open-ended so there can be a part two in which we can delve into those spaces," she said.

The makers had hinted about the show having more than two seasons. The second would reveal if Prairie did reach the other dimension and meet Homer or if she visited him and returned from the death. It has difficult to access the twist as the makers left fans on a cliffhanging ending.

Fans would also want to know what happened to the other five people who helped Prairie reach the alternative universe following their dance at the cafeteria when the shooter came in. The dates are yet to be announced. You can watch Brit Marling making the announcement below followed by the teaser.

Something always survives. A video posted by The OA (@the_oa) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:50am PST

