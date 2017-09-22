A prison in Amsterdam that once housed notorious criminals has been turned into a pop-up hotel temporarily run by refugees from Syria. The Movement Hotel opened this month and offers both a unique experience for its guests and a glimpse of more hopeful future for its employees.
Notorious Dutch prison transformed into hotel to house refugees
A prison in Amsterdam that once housed notorious criminals has been turned into a pop-up hotel temporarily run by refugees from Syria. The Movement Hotel opened this month and offers both a unique experience for its guests and a glimpse of more hopeful future for its employees.
- September 22, 2017 22:53 IST
