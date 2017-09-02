It doesn't matter whether you are a famous personality or an ordinary man: All are equal in the eyes of the law. Indian law, too, has been a great leveller in this regard, proving it once again when controversial self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in priosn for rape.

However, allegations later surfaced that the Dera Sacha Sauda chief had been lodged in an air-conditioned room in prison, and also that the Haryana government had arranged for a helicopter and allowed his adopted daughter Honeypreet to accompany him with bags and suitcases.

Although such reports have since been dismissed — meaning Singh is in prison just like every other inmate — here are seven other Indians who actually received special treatment after being convicted and during their stay in prison:

Sasikala Natarajan

Sasikala Natarajan was reportedly provided with special kitchen and several other amenities at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

The then deputy inspector general, Roopa, said in a report that Sasikala allegedly paid Rs 2 crore to avail special facilities like five rooms, a cot, beds and television.

Since her conviction in February in a disproportionate assets case, Sasikala is lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail serving a four-year prison term.

Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in multiple fodder scam cases and incarcerated at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Jharkhand.

During his stay, he reportedly enjoyed several perks that included two cooks to make his meals, a television set, and visits that lasted for several hours.

Subrata Roy

Sahara India Pariwar chief Subrata Roy, who was in Tihar Jail, paid Rs 1.23 crore to the authorities of the prison to access some special perks for a year, including an air-conditioned room, Wi-Fi, mobile phones as well as a video conference room.

"Roy's stenographer and other assistants were also allowed to help him during the permitted time slot from 6 am to 8 pm," a top official had told the Times of India.

However, this was not exactly illegal, because he had been permitted these amenities with riders do he could negotiate the sale of some of his properties and raise the Rs 10,000 crore the Supreme Court had ordered him to pay.

Amar Singh

Politician Amar Singh was in Tihar jail after being convicted in the cash-for-votes scam. He was kept in a ward with an attached bathroom, defying the orders given by the court of keeping him in one of the regular areas.

He also had two inmates with him who cleaned the cell four-five times daily and frequently sprayed insecticides to keep it mosquito-free. He was allowed home-cooked meals as he complained of health issues.

The jail doctors found his health conditions normal, and yet he was offered 24-hour medical support and an ambulance was kept on standby just for him.

"This is a special concession and we have even offered him a European toilet that can be installed in a matter on request. This has been done because he claimed to have a urinary tract infection," a senior Tihar official had been quoted by the ToI as saying.

Bibi Jagir Kaur

A former minister of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Bibi Jagir Kaur was convicted of kidnapping and killing her own daughter.

She was put in Kapurthala Central Jail, and received special treatment during her time there as the charges were later dropped by court.

Kaur reportedly had a 32-inch television, free access to mobile phones and several other amenities in her cell.

Vikas Yadav

After Vikas Yadav was convicted of Nitish Katara's murder, he was granted bail 66 times in the first two year of imprisonment. And, most his prison time he spent in hospitals because he complained of health issues.

He even stepped out on a Diwali night along with two policemen, who were later on suspended.

Manu Sharma

Manu Sharma, who was convicted of Jessica Lal's murder, was incarcerated in Tihar Jail. He had managed to get parole on the pretect of attending his grandmother's funeral in 2009. He was spotted partying not long after he left the prison.

His parole was cut short and was sent back to prison after his apparent role in a brawl in a discotheque in Delhi with a cop's son, .