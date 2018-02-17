Can Kerala Blasters still make it to the playoffs stage of the Indian Super League (ISL) this season? They do have a chance but to achieve that, the two-time ISL finalists need to win all their three remaining league games this season, starting Saturday February 17.

Kerala Blasters take on NorthEast United FC in Guwahati.

David James' side are currently fifth in the table with 21 points. NorthEast United, meanwhile, are not qualifying for the knockout stages as they are ninth in the table at the moment with 11 points.

After this match in Guwahati, Kerala Blasters face two challenging stages ahead -- against Chennaiyin FC at home and then a big clash against table toppers Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium Bangalore.

NorthEast United FC are guided by head coach Avram Grant, a former Chelsea gaffer. Also at Portsmouth, Grant had managed Blasters coach James. The 62-year-old Israeli technician praised a lot about ISL going into the match.

"I see a lot of good things I must say," Grant said in the pre-match presser. "There is passion, dedication and the performances are definitely better than what I saw on TV a couple of years ago.

"Obviously, there is a scope for improvement but if I compare this to the beginning, then I will definitely say that the base is stronger. On this base, they have to build the rest.

"I see a lot of good potential in India. Some clean players, some who are good with the ball. The players here are fantastic people who want to learn, but I think there's a lack of academy," he added.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters: Match schedule

Date: February 17

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.

Live streaming

India - Hotstar, Jio TV

Live score

Twitter