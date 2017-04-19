North Koreas state television on 18 April aired footage of a musical show marking the 105th birthday of founding father Kim Il-Sung, which ended with a mock-up video of missiles engulfing the United States in flames.
North Korea mock-up birthday video shows missiles blowing up America
North Koreas state television on 18 April aired footage of a musical show marking the 105th birthday of founding father Kim Il-Sung, which ended with a mock-up video of missiles engulfing the United States in flames.
- April 19, 2017 13:36 IST
