Nokia confirmed earlier this year its participation in the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 at Barcelona. Soon after the announcement, several details of a mid-tier Nokia D1C phone began to emerge online, leading many to believe that it will be unveiled in February next year.

Now, DigiTimes has claimed that Nokia's OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) HMD Global Oy is working on four more devices with screen size ranging from 5.0 inches to 5.7 inches, and having WQHD (2560x1440p) or full HD (1920x1080p). They are scheduled for release in the second and third quarter of 2017.

Also read: Nokia confirms participation in MWC 2017; Finnish company poised to return with a bang

Nokia D1C is said to be the first of many Nokia phones to make its debut next year. It is expected to get showcased at the MWC 2017. It will come in two variants based on the screen size and system configuration.

The 5.0-inch Nokia D1C is said to feature full HD (1920x1080p) display, Android Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core (Cortex-A53 x 8) CPU with Adreno 505 graphics engine, 2GB RAM, 16GB inbuilt storage, 13MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP snapper on the front. It is expected cost around $150 (€144/Rs. 10,220).

The 5.5-inch Nokia D1C variant too features almost the same internal hardware, but differs in a few aspects. The key difference is that the bigger model will have a superior 16MP camera, 3GB RAM and higher battery capacity. It is expected to cost around $200 (€191/Rs. 13,627).

Nokia's Android flagship phone also expected to come in two variants

As per reports, Nokia's two flagship phones come in different sizes — with 5.2-inch and 5.5-inch display sizes. Both the devices are said to share similar internal hardware.

They are expected to come with QHD OLED-based screen with 2560x1440p (2K) resolution, Carl Zeiss cameras and high-grade metal-based shell on the back with IP68 water- and dust-resistant certifications, similar to Samsung's Galaxy S7 series.

Read more: Nokia Android phone update: Flagship device tipped to boast Carl Zeiss camera with metal-clad body

As far as the other Nokia phones are concerned, there is no concrete information available yet. Some of the recently leaked images indicate that Nokia is still testing the prototype models.

Read more: Nokia E1 images surface online

Also read: Android Nougat-powered Nokia Pixel makes a stop at Geekbench