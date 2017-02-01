While Nokia 6 is breaking the sale record in China, the Finnish phone brand's sole licensee HMD Global Oy is reportedly making plans to enter the European market later this year.

Popular Twitter leakster Roland Quandt, citing company insiders, has claimed that HMD Global Oy, in association with telecom service provider Mobilcom-Debitel, has plans to launch the new Android-powered Nokia phones in Germany later in 2017.

Though there is no proof to validate the claim, Quandt's accuracy in predicting products, especially those related to smartphones, is impeccable and convincing enough for us to believe that this might be a real deal. Also, HMD Global Oy has a 10-year treaty with Nokia to sell phones and has robust plans to reach out to markets beyond China.

Does this mean Nokia 6 will come to Europe?

HMD Global Oy officially has no immediate plans to launch Nokia 6 in international markets. Nokia 6 is currently available on JD.com in black colour option and will remain exclusively available for Chinese market.

Last month, an e-commerce firm had offered to sell the white-hued Nokia 6 Philippine but HMD Global later released a press statement warning consumers not to buy the device, as it will not have any service warranty. It also said that the white model does not even exist.

Having said that, Global HMD Oy has promised to make big announcements on February 26, a day before the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona (February 27-March 2). Nokia's CEO Rajiv Suri will make the keynote presentation at the same event.

So, What Nokia fans can expect at MWC 2017?

Based on latest reports, HMD Global Oy is expected to launch an Android-powered flagship Nokia 8 phone series.

Nokia 8 is said to come in two variants based on the system configurations — one with Snapdragon 830 + 6GB RAM + 64/128GB storage (microSD card) + 24 MP OIS + EIS primary camera+ 12 MP front-shoot (and dual front-facing speaker are also on the cards) and the other with Snapdragon 821 quad-core+4GB RAM (rest of the details are yet to be ascertained).

Both the Nokia 8 models are expected to boast Carl Zeiss-branded cameras, similar to the company's flagship Lumia series (now owned by Microsoft).

