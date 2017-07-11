HMD Global appears to be planning to launch more handsets, including Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 in the next few months. The Finnish company has announced the feature phone Nokia 3310 and three other budget handsets, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6, some of which are already available for purchase.

So much has been talked about HMD Global's purported flagship, the Nokia 9 and it is expected to have the latest in the technology world. It has been reported that the handset will boast of a Carl Zeiss powered 13MP dual-camera. Now, purported cases of the device have reaffirmed the camera settings of the device.

Chinese website IT Home has leaked the cases of the Nokia 9 and the images have clearly hinted at a dual camera in the rear and placed vertically. The same source has listed the device with a 5.3-inch OHD display with 1,440x2,560 pixels resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, Adreno 540, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB storage, MicroSD card slot, IP68 water resistant feature, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C.

There is a conflicting report on the features of the handset. It was earlier reported that the Nokia 9 will sport a 5.5-inch QHD OLED display with a 1,440x2,560 resolution, and feature an IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, a fingerprint scanner, an iris scanner and an OZO audio. Under the hood, it is expected have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a 22MP PDAF with Zeiss optics, a 12MP front snapper, and a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

Interestingly, there is another report doing the round that the Nokia 8 would be the HMD Global's first flagship and not the Nokia 9 as reported earlier. However, we are yet to hear from the company on this. It is also not known which of the handsets will come first, but the Nokia 9 will have to wait if reports of the Nokia 8 as the first flagship turns out true.