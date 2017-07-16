After launching the mid-range Nokia 6 and the budget Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3 series smartphones, HMD Global Oy, is set to launch the flagship Nokia 8 and if the latest reports are to be believed, it is slated to break covers this month-end.

German blog Win Future, which has a good track record of dishing out reliable scoops on smartphones before their official launch, claims that Nokia 8 will cost around €589 (roughly $675/ Rs 43,416) and will be initially released in Scandinavian regions of Europe from July 31.

The upcoming Nokia 8 is likely to house Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date, and will be backed by 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It is slated to come in four colours -- Blue, Steel (Silver), Gold-Blue and Gold-Copper combo options.

Speculations are rife that Nokia 8 will have a 5.7-inch QHD (2K: 2560x1440p) screen and come with dual-camera on the back, most probably with Carl Zeiss lens. Earlier in the month, HMD Global Oy had confirmed its collaboration with the world renowned German optics firm for cameras in future Nokia phones including the ones launching in the second half of 2017.

In a related development, HMD Global Oy is working on three other phones — an ultra high-end Nokia 9, mid-range Nokia 7 and a budget Nokia 2 — series, as well.

Nokia 9 is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, QHD resolution screen, Android 7.1.2 Nougat and a fingerprint scanner similar to the Nokia 8, but the rest will be different. It is expected to boasts IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, an iris scanner, an OZO audio, 6 GB/8 GB RAM, a 64 GB/128 GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a 22 MP primary camera with Carl Zeiss lens PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), a 12MP shooter on the front, and a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

Nokia 7 is likely to have a full HD (1920x1080p) screen, Snapdragon 630 processor, an Android Nougat operating system, a camera by Carl Zeiss optics, a fingerprint sensor and a fast battery-charging technology.

On the other hand, Nokia 2 is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, but rest of the specifications are yet to be ascertained.

Watch this space for the latest news on Nokia products.